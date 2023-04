Herculez Gomez explains why he thinks Mexico's Group B is the toughest one in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. (1:37)

Holders United States will kick off the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup by taking on Jamaica at Chicago's Soldier Field on June 24, CONCACAF announced Tuesday.

As part of the announcement of the competition's full match schedule, it was also revealed that 15 stadiums in 14 United States and Canadian metropolitan areas will host matches.

It had already been announced that SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, would host the final on July 16. The two semifinals will take place at San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium and Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, both on July 12. The four quarterfinals will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and Cincinnati's TQL Stadium.

As well as Soldier Field, the U.S. men's national team will play group stage matches against a winner of one of the preliminary rounds at St. Louis' new CITYPARK on June 28 and against Nicaragua at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium on July 2.

Mexico will begin its campaign against Honduras at Houston's NRG Stadium on June 25 and play further group matches against Haiti in Glendale, Arizona, on June 29 and against Qatar at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on July 2.

Prelims Schedule (listed in ET and local time)

Friday, June 16, 2023 - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

M1: 4:30 PM (4:30 PM) Trinidad and Tobago vs Guadeloupe

M2: 7:00 PM (7:00 PM) Martinique vs Saint Lucia M3: 9:00 PM (9:00 PM) Curacao vs Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saturday, June 17, 2023 - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

M4: 4:30 PM (4:30 PM) French Guiana vs Sint Maarten

M5: 7:00 PM (7:00 PM) Suriname vs Puerto Rico

M6: 9:00 PM (9:00 PM) Guyana vs Grenada

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

M7: 4:30 PM (4:30 PM) Winner Prelims 1 vs Winner Prelims 6

M8: 7:00 PM (7:00 PM) Winner Prelims 2 vs Winner Prelims 5

M9: 9:00 PM (9:00 PM) Winner Prelims 3 vs Winner Prelims 4

2023 Gold Cup Group Stage

Saturday, June 24, 2023 - Group A

M10: 9:30 PM (8:30 PM) United States vs Jamaica - Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Sunday, June 25, 2023 - Groups A and B

M11: 3:30 PM (3:30 PM) Nicaragua vs Winner Prelims 9 - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

M12: 6:00 PM (5:00 PM) Haiti vs Qatar - NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

M13: 8:00 PM (7:00 PM) Mexico vs Honduras - NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Monday, June 26, 2023 - Group C

M14: 6:30 PM (6:30 PM) El Salvador vs Winner Prelims 8 - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

M15: 8:30 PM (8:30 PM) Costa Rica vs Panama - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 - Group D

M16: 7:00 PM (7:00 PM) Canada vs Winner Prelims 7 - BMO Field, Toronto, CAN

M17: 8:45 PM (8:45 PM) Guatemala vs Cuba - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 - Group A

M18: 7:30 PM (6:30 PM) Jamaica vs Nicaragua - CITYPARK, St. Louis, MO

M19: 9:30 PM (8:30 PM) Winner Prelims 9 vs United States - CITYPARK, St. Louis, MO

Thursday, June 29, 2023 - Group B

M20: 7:45 PM (4:45 PM) Qatar vs Honduras - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

M21: 10:00 PM (7:00 PM) Haiti vs Mexico - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Friday, June 30, 2023 - Group C

M22: 6:30 PM (6:30 PM) Winner Prelims 8 vs Panama - Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

M23: 8:30 PM (8:30 PM) El Salvador vs Costa Rica - Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

Saturday, July 1, 2023 - Group D

M24: 7:30 PM (6:30 PM) Cuba vs Winner Prelims 7 - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

M25: 9:30 PM (8:30 PM) Guatemala vs Canada - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

Sunday, July 2, 2023 - Groups A and B

M26: 7:00 PM (7:00 PM) United States vs Nicaragua - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

M27: 7:00 PM (4:00 PM) Jamaica vs Winner Prelims 9 - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

M28: 9:00 PM (9:00 PM) Honduras vs Haiti - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

M29: 9:00 PM (6:00 PM) Mexico vs Qatar - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 - Groups C and D

M30: 6:30 PM (6:30 PM) Winner Prelims 7 vs Guatemala - Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

M31: 6:30 PM (5:30 PM) Canada vs Cuba - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

M32: 8:30 PM (8:30 PM) Costa Rica vs Winner Prelims 8 - Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

M33: 8:30 PM (7:30 PM) Panama vs El Salvador - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX 2023 Gold Cup Knockout Stage Schedule

Knockout Stage

Saturday, July 8, 2023 - Quarterfinals

M34: 7:00 PM (6:00 PM) 1C vs 2B - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

M35: 9:30 PM (8:30 PM) 1B vs 2C - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Sunday, July 9, 2023 - Quarterfinals

M36: 5:00 PM (5:00 PM) 1D vs 2A - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

M37: 7:30 PM (7:30 PM) 1A vs 2D - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 - Semifinals*

M38: 7:30 PM (4:30 PM) Semifinal 1 (W34 vs W37 or W35 vs W36)

M39: 10:00 PM (7:00 PM) Semifinal 2 (W34 vs W37 or W35 vs W36)

Sunday, July 16, 2023 - Final

M40: 7:30 PM (4:30 PM) W38 vs W39 - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

*The venue for each semifinal matchup will be confirmed at the conclusion of the Group Stage (Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego CA, and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, will each host one Semifinal on July 12).