Herculez Gomez says there is a clear gap between Mexico and the United States at the U-23 level. (0:58)

The U.S. and Mexico renew their rivalry, this time at Under-23 level in a CONCACAF Olympic qualifier that will decide where the two countries finish in Group A and will help determine each nation's semifinal opponent. Both sides have the maximum six points from two games and are assured of a place in the last four, with the two semifinal winners then clinching a place at the Tokyo games later this year.

The Group A winner between the United States and Mexico will face the runner-up of Group B (Honduras, Canada, El Salvador, or Haiti), while the runner-up will play the winner of Group B. Finally, in the event of two teams finishing level on points, the tie-breakers are goal differential and then goals scored.

Keep up with all the action in Guadalajara in our LIVE blog, which features analysis, social reaction, and contributions from various ESPN talent.

9.02 PM ET: And El Tri's lineup is out... Club America's Sebastian Cordova, the tournament's top scorer on four goals, starts from the bench with an eye to Sunday's semifinal.

8:56 PM ET: In case you missed it...could some of the USMNT's top young stars play in Tokyo if the U.S. qualify? Christian Pulisic for one has said he would relish the opportunity to represent the Stars and Stripes this summer.

"It's something I've thought about, and have wanted to play in," Pulisic said on a Zoom call with reporters about playing in the Olympics. "Obviously, I can't control what goes on. What's best for me at the time and what's best for the team at the time, I obviously can't say. But it is something that I would like to play in."

8:37 PM ET: The USYNT starting XI is out and Jason Kreis has made six changes with Julian Araujo, Henry Kessler, Sebastian Saucedo, Andres Perea and Hassani Dotson the only holdovers from Sunday's 4-0 win over the Dominican Republic.

8:24 PM ET: You know the old adage 'Look good, play good'. Mexico are set to debut their new Rosa Mexicano jerseys.

#PreOlympic



Time to use our brand new jersey!!!😬😎



Rosa Mexicano is in for tonight!!!🇲🇽⚽️#CMOQ | #FMFporNuestroMéxico pic.twitter.com/BbqoI8tmZu — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) March 24, 2021

8:00 PM ET: It's Matchday, as we are now less than an hour and a half away from kick-off between the USMNT Under-23s and Mexico in CONCACAF Olympic qualifying! Remember to keep it locked here throughout the evening as we follow along with this crucial Group A decider, with both sides attempting to edge one step closer to securing a spot at this summer's Tokyo games.