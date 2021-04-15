Herculez Gomez explains how Gio Reyna and Christian Pulisic can build off of their performances vs. N. Ireland. (1:31)

The United States men's national team will play on June 3 against Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals in the altitude of Denver's Empower Field at Mile High, the confederation announced on Thursday.

The semifinals, featuring the USMNT vs. Honduras and Mexico vs. Costa Rica, will be held on June 3. The final and third place matches will take place three days later. The semifinal matchups were determined by the outcome of group stage play in the fall of 2019, with the four League A winners advancing.

All four matches are scheduled to take place during the first June FIFA match window.

The semifinals were originally scheduled for June 4 last year in Houston and the final on June 7 last year in Arlington, Texas, but were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The CONCACAF Nations League includes all 41 of our member associations, making it a true celebration of our football, our region and our unity as One CONCACAF," said CONCACAF president and FIFA vice president Victor Montagliani. "The 2019 group stage was a huge success in delivering more competitive football for all men's national teams across CONCACAF. Now we can look forward to a great final four in the outstanding facility that is Denver's Empower Field at Mile High, and to crowning a first ever CONCACAF Nations League champion."

The CNL Finals will serve to crown the first-ever champion of a competition created to provide more competitive matches for all 41 CONCACAF member associations, and maximize the official match dates available within the FIFA international calendar.

U.S. Men's Soccer Key Dates Friendly vs. Switzerland May 30 Nations League June 3-6 Friendly vs. TBD June 9 Gold Cup July 2-Aug. 1 World Cup qualifying Sept.-March '22 2022 World Cup Nov. 21-Dec. 18 '22

The USMNT's top players will likely take part in the tournament. USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter had said previously that his Europe-based players -- such as Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, Juventus' Weston McKennie, and Barcelona's Sergino Dest -- would be given time off following the Nations League event and ahead of World Cup qualifying, which is set to begin in September.

The U.S. will also participate in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July, with that final set for Aug. 1 in Las Vegas.

CONCACAF added that it will provide information regarding any local and federal COVID-19 protocols which will need to be observed by attending fans.

Denver and Empower Field at Mile High have hosted soccer events in the past, including matches at three CONCACAF Gold Cups in 2013, 2017 and 2019.

The U.S. Under-23 men lost to Honduras, 2-1, in the CONCACAF men's Olympic qualifying semifinal last month.