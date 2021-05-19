Herculez Gomez says Jesse Marsch's appointment at RB Leipzig is bigger than an American player starting at Barcelona. (1:23)

USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams is returning to the United States to rehabilitate a back injury and will miss RB Leipzig's final game of the season on Saturday against Union Berlin.

The 22-year-old from Wappinger, New York, was hurt during the April 25 Bundesliga match against Stuttgart.

Leipzig said Wednesday that Adams has left the team's quarantine training camp.

The injury puts Adams' status in doubt for the United States' exhibition at Switzerland on June 3 and the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Honduras at Denver on June 6.