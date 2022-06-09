CONCACAF Nations League 2022-23: All you need to know

Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar debate who should partner Walker Zimmerman in the USMNT defense. (0:36)

The second edition of the CONCACAF Nations League began in June 2022. Here's a guide for all you need to know about the competition.

JUMP TO: Format | Groups | Fixtures | Dates for USMNT and Mexico | Final Four | Promotion/Relegation | CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifying

What is the CONCACAF Nations League?

It is a competition between the 41 member nations of CONCACAF, the regional governing body of North America, Central America and the Caribbean. It was created to mirror the idea of the UEFA Nations League, aiming to provide more meaningful, competitive fixtures when international friendlies would usually be played.

It was also noted that some minor nations were playing fewer than 10 games in a four-year period, and this gives them the chance of regular competitive football.

So this means there are no more international friendlies?

CONCACAF nations will still play some international friendlies. Major countries in League A had two spare dates in June 2022, while the September 2022 international dates have been reserved for warm-up games ahead of the World Cup in November.

What is the format?

The 41 nations that take part in the CONCACAF Nations League proper are split into three "Leagues." The strongest nations are in League A, and the weakest in League C.

League A: 12 teams, into four groups of three

League B: 16 teams, into four groups of four

League C: 13 teams, one group of four and three of three

Teams within each group will play each other home and away.

What are the CONCACAF Nations League groups?

LEAGUE A

Group A: Mexico, Jamaica, Suriname

Group B: Costa Rica, Panama, Martinique

Group C: Canada, Honduras, Curacao

Group D: United States, El Salvador, Grenada

LEAGUE B

Group A: Cuba, Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados

Group B: Haiti, Bermuda, Guyana, Montserrat

Group C: Trinidad & Tobago, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Bahamas

Group D: Guatemala, French Guiana, Dominican Republic, Belize

LEAGUE C

Group A: Bonaire, Turks and Caicos Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sint Maarten

Group B: Saint Kitts and Nevis, Aruba, Saint Martin

Group C: Saint Lucia, Dominica, Anguilla

Group D: Puerto Rico, Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands

What are the fixture dates?

Matchday 1: June 2-4, 2022

Matchday 2: June 5-7, 2022

Matchday 3: June 9-11, 2022

Matchday 4: June 12-14, 2022

Matchday 5: March 23-25, 2023

Matchday 6: March 26-28, 2023

When does USMNT and Mexico play?

United States:

June 10, 2022 - United States vs. Grenada (Austin, TX)

June 14, 2022 - El Salvador vs. United States (San Salvador)

March 24, 2023 - Grenada vs. United States (St. George's)

March 27, 2023 - United States vs. El Salvador (TBC)

Mexico:

June 11, 2022 - Mexico vs. Suriname (Torreon)

June 14, 2022 - Jamaica vs. Mexico (Kingston)

March 23, 2023 - Suriname vs. Mexico (Paramaribo)

March 26, 2023 - Mexico vs. Jamaica (TBC)

Will there actually be CONCACAF Nations League champions?

Yes. The four group winners from League A will playoff in knockout format (semifinals, third-place match and final) in June 2023.