Familiar pattern as Copa Libertadores qualifying kicks off

Brazil's Fluminense defeated Colombian club Millonarios F.C. this week to advance in Copa Libertadores qualifying. Mauro Pimentel - Pool/Getty Images

For five years now the Copa Libertadores, South America's Champions League, has been played across the full calendar year, rather than being squeezed into the first few months.

In half a decade, a pattern has emerged: Brazil has become dominant. The last two finals have been all-Brazilian affairs, and the country has provided six of the 10 finalists. Argentina has provided the other four. There is a similar split with the semifinalists -- 10 Brazilian clubs, eight from Argentina, and two from Ecuador, which has emerged as the continent's surprise third force.

This, then, is the pattern: Brazil ahead of the field, Argentina trying to keep up, Ecuador exceeding expectations, and the rest of the continent not in the picture.

The same pattern is emerging this campaign. The 2022 Libertadores is in the early, qualifying phase. A total of 19 clubs are competing for just four places in the group stage, which kicks off a month from now. This qualifying process is something of a competition apart, and will probably have little impact on the competition proper. Eleven teams have already been eliminated. Over the next two weeks the remaining eight will compete for those four slots. And it is striking that three countries have yet to lose a single representative -- Brazil, Argentina and Ecuador.

At the other end of the scale, four countries have lost both of the two clubs they sent into the qualifying rounds -- and this, too, is thoroughly predictable when the light of results over the last few years.

One is Venezuela, where both Deportivo Lara and Monagas have been eliminated. Venezuelan football is producing talent, but the current state of the country makes it all but impossible to hold on to promising players for any length of time. The standard of the club game, then, inevitably suffers. In the last five years no Venezuelan club has made it through to the last 16 of the Libertadores.

No Peruvian club has reached that stage in the last eight years, and both Universidad Cesar Vallejo and Universitario have already been knocked out this time, without managing a single goal. It is not clear just why Peruvian club football has declined so much, and it puts into perspective the wonderful achievement of national team coach Ricardo Gareca, who with modest resources qualified Peru for the 2018 World Cup and has hopes of making it to Qatar this year.

Uruguayan club football has an obvious limitation, the country's tiny population. A nation of some three and a half million consistently punches well above its weight, and the traditional two giants, Penarol and Nacional, are occasionally capable of reaching the knockout stages. The other clubs are much smaller, and tournament debutants Montevideo City Toque and Plaza Colonia were not disgraced despite early exits from the 2022 Libertadores.

The big disappointment is Colombia. In 2016, the last year of the shorter Libertadores, the title was won by Atletico Nacional. Since then, just one Colombian side has made it through to the last 16 -- an astonishing failure given the size of the country. Outside Brazil, Colombia has the largest population on the continent, the number of urban centres and the general love of football. And neither Millonarios nor Atletico Nacional will be making much of an impression on this year's competition as both have already been eliminated.

Millonarios' and Atletico Nacional's exit means Colombia won't have any representation in the Copa Libertadores group stage. MAURO PIMENTEL/POOL/AFP

It is striking that Colombia is doing so badly when Ecuador, its much smaller neighbour, is performing so much better. There has been no shortage of administrative chaos in Ecuador -- for a while it was not even clear who should be the president of the country's FA. But youth development is clearly taking place on a more serious basis in Ecuador. In 2019 the country's Under-20 team were South American champions and came third in the World Cup. Perhaps Colombia has been complacent, relying too much on the spontaneous production of talent from its large population?

The rise of Major League Soccer also seems to be a factor. The U.S. clubs have been carrying out a thoroughly efficient scouting job south of the border, and Colombia has been a happy hunting ground.

This may well help explain Brazil's current Libertadores dominance. MLS clubs have bought from across South America, but, put off by higher price tags, they have been more wary of Brazil. The Brazilian wonderkids fetch such high fees from the European giants that the country's clubs can reinvest the proceeds bringing back older players from Europe -- either veterans winding down their careers or those in their mid 20s who have not settled.

And so the early message from the 2022 Libertadores, even in the qualifying rounds, is that it will be hard to catch the Brazilians -- even if Argentina and Ecuador give it their best shot.