Australia and Qatar will no longer feature in the postponed Copa America tournament. Photo by JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images

Australia and Qatar, the two non-South American sides due to take part in this year's Copa America, have pulled out of the tournament, the secretary general of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Tuesday.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

"Qatar and Australia will not come to play in the Copa America," Gonzalo Belloso told Argentine radio station Radio Red.

He said the decision followed the Asian Football Confederation, of which both Australia and Qatar are members, moving forward dates for 2022 World Cup qualifiers, creating a clash.

The Copa America, the oldest tournament in international soccer, was held over from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is due to be hosted in two nations for the first time.

The 12 sides were to be split into northern and southern groups, with Qatar playing in the northern section against Brazil, Ecuador, Venezuela, Peru and hosts Colombia.

While Qatar are World Cup hosts, they are participating in the first two rounds of qualifying because they double as Asian Cup qualifiers.

Australia were in the southern group with Bolivia, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile and hosts Argentina.

A CONMEBOL source told Reuters they will look at the possibility of inviting two other teams to replace Australia and Qatar but the tournament will go ahead regardless, with 10 or 12 sides.

"Nothing will change, we will play with 10 if we have to," the source said on condition of anonymity.

"No matter what happens, it's the same format, same prize money, everything stays the same."

The tournament is scheduled to kick off in Buenos Aires on June. 11. and end with the final in Barranquilla, Colombia on July. 10.