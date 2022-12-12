Echegaray: Messi's assist one of the best I've ever seen (2:04)

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez has confirmed talks with CONCACAF regarding the Copa America but said it's only speculation that the United States could host the event in 2024.

Ecuador had expressed a desire to stage the tournament but last month the country's president Francisco Egas said his nation had more important issues to deal with and were not in a position to host the 2024 Copa America.

The United States have since been rumoured as potential hosts for the event.

"For the time being it's speculation," Dominguez said of the possibility that the US will host the next Copa America. "There have been proposals from many places. Right now, the 2024 Copa América does not have a host.

"For now, everything is speculation."

Dominguez, however, did not rule it out amid reports that CONCACAF members US and Mexico will return to take part in the Copa America.

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez dismissed reports of United States hosting the Copa America as speculation. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

The US hosted South America's biggest national team tournament in 2016, the first time the Copa America was staged by a non-CONMEBOL nation.

Dominguez said no decision has been made.

"Any country is in a position to have the Copa America," Dominguez said. "In reality, there is nothing in writing that forces us to a situation or a venue, it has not yet been decided.

"We have spoken several times [with CONCACAF], we were very close to getting it done on other occasions and unfortunately, it did not happen. The conversation is still open, there is more to do, always united, not divided.

"There is nothing concrete, there are and there have always been conversations since 2016, they continue to exist, we do the same with UEFA, with other confederations. Let's hope that it can be done, the competition has to be attractive, for us to go that way."

Mexico last played at the Copa America in 2016 and have not done so since, arguing scheduling conflicts.

The US have played in four previous editions of the Copa America, finishing fourth in 1995 and 2016, while exiting in the group stages in 1993 and 2007.

Argentina are the Copa America holders after beating Brazil in last year's final.

USA, Mexico and Canada will co-host the 2026 World Cup.