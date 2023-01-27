Discussions between CONCACAF and CONMEBOL, the South American football confederation, are in very advanced stages and it is increasingly likely that the next Copa America tournament will be held in the United States in the summer of 2024, multiple sources told ESPN.

Agreements between confederations are always tricky, so there are still some small hurdles to overcome, sources said, but the discussions have heated up considerably since the World Cup in Qatar, and a potential announcement could be forthcoming shortly.

There have already been discussions with some potential venues, according to sources, and it's possible that several of the cities set to host World Cup games in 2026 would also be used for the Copa America.

The Copa America features the best international teams from South America, including Brazil and Argentina, but has also historically invited guest countries to participate.

The U.S. has participated in the tournament four times previously, most recently in 2016, when it reached the semifinal. That tournament was also held in the United States.