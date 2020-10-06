Cristiano Ronaldo's legal fight against a woman who accuses the international soccer star of raping her in his suite at a Las Vegas resort more than 10 years ago is heading toward a trial before a federal judge in Nevada.

No date was immediately set, but U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey said she will hear arguments and decide herself whether Kathryn Mayorga was mentally fit to enter a 2010 hush-money agreement with Ronaldo's representatives that paid Mayorga $375,000.

Ronaldo's attorney, Peter Christiansen, declined to comment on Tuesday.

Mayorga's lawyers, led by Leslie Mark Stovall, did not immediately respond to email and telephone messages about the judge's ruling, issued Sept. 30.

Dorsey wrote that a court should decide whether Mayorga "lacked the mental capacity" to sign a confidentiality arrangement with Ronaldo's representatives and "whether any agreement ... was ever formed between the parties."

It was not immediately clear whether Ronaldo or Mayorga will have to be in court in person when a trial is held.

The Associated Press generally doesn't name people who say they are victims of sexual assault. But after filing her lawsuit against Ronaldo in October 2018, Mayorga gave consent through her attorneys to be identified.

Dorsey gave both sides until the end of November to agree upon a plan for a bench trial.