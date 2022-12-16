As we approach the end of an enthralling month's action, we take a look back at the highlights and lowlights of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. (2:10)

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has said he believes Luka Modric will extend his international career to Euro 2024.

The 37-year-old is set to extend his own national record by earning his 162nd cap in Saturday's World Cup third-place playoff match against Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium.

Although Modric has been in fine form during the finals in Qatar, speculation has grown that the midfielder could retire from representing his country.

But speaking on Friday, Dalic said: "I hope that he will be with us.

"I'm looking forward to that and I think it is quite certain that he will be -- but Luka Modric will decide personally as well how he feels.

"Knowing how he feels about football and the Croatia national team I'm quite sure he will, but it is his decision only."

Meanwhile, Dalic expressed concerns over the appointment of Qatari officials for the Morocco game with referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim supported by compatriots Taleb Al Marri and Saoud Al Maqaleh in addition to Brazilian fourth official Raphael Claus.

Al-Jassim became the first Qatari to officiate a World Cup match when taking charge of the USMNT's Group B clash against Wales last month, booking six players.

Aged 35, he is one of the youngest referees at the finals having previously taken charge of games in the Chinese Super League, the Swiss Challenge League and the Qatar Stars League.

"To be honest, FIFA has now taken on a huge risk on itself," Dalic added. "I am not underestimating anyone, I hope that we will not be talking about the referee after the match."