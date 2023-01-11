Julio Cesar Dominguez is Cruz Azul's captain and record appearance holder. Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images

Mexican club Cruz Azul will ban captain Julio Cesar 'Cata' Dominguez for three games and fine him as punishment for throwing his son a Narcos-themed birthday party, sources have told ESPN.

The former Mexico international was already left out of Cruz Azul's 1-1 league draw at Club Tijuana on Sunday because of the controversy surrounding the images of the party that went viral on social media.

The Liga MX and Cruz Azul had condemned the veteran defender, who has since apologised.

Dominguez, 35, said in a video statement that "it was a mistake" and accepted the "distress that the images caused to the Mexican society."

Sources have told ESPN that Cruz Azul will not disclose how much the player will be fined for "security reasons."

Dominguez will miss Saturday's home league game against Rayados de Monterrey and the trip to Necaxa on Jan. 21.