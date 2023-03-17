Crystal Palace have not won in their last 12 matches. Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Patrick Vieira has left his role as manager of Crystal Palace after a dismal run of form which has seen the club without a win in their last 12 matches, the club announced on Friday.

Vieira joined the club in 2021 and guided the club to a 12th-placed finish last season. Palace are now in 12th spot in the Premier League but are just three points above the relegation zone.

Chairman Steve Parish said in a statement: "It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made. Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.

"That said, Patrick's impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and he is held in the highest regard by myself, and all of his colleagues.

"He led the team to a Wembley FA Cup semifinal and respectable 12th placed finish last season playing some exciting football, which was a challenging and crucial campaign for the club given the changes we made to the squad prior to his arrival."

Palace also said Vieira's coaching staff, Osian Roberts, Kristian Wilson and Said Aigoun, have left the club. The club said the process to appoint a new manager is "underway."

Vieira's Palace suffered three successive 1-0 defeats before his departure, including against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

Earlier losses against Manchester City, Aston Villa and a 0-0 draw against Liverpool saw Palace fail to muster a shot on target, the first time a Premier League side has managed the three-game feat since the records began in 2003.

Palace face Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday.