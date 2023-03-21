Julien Laurens thinks Patrick Vieira was let down by the lack of investment in the squad as Crystal Palace fires the French manager. (1:07)

Crystal Palace have appointed Roy Hodgson on a contract until the end of the season, the club announced on Tuesday.

Hodgson replaces Patrick Vieira who left Palace on Friday following a run of 12 games without a win.

"It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me, and to be given the important task of turning the team's fortunes around," Hodgson said in a statement. "Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status.

"Crystal Palace is known for its fighting spirit, and I have no doubt that all our supporters will fight with us, beginning with the visit of Leicester City a week Saturday."

Former England, Liverpool, Fulham and Internazionale coach Hodgson previously managed Palace between September 2017 and May 2021.

Paddy McCarthy, who oversaw the 4-1 Premier League defeat against Arsenal on Sunday, will be Hodgson's assistant with Ray Lewington returning as first-team coach.

"I would like to welcome Roy and Ray back to the club," Palace chairman Steve Parish said. "We are obviously in a very challenging period but we believe that Roy's and Ray's experience, knowledge of the club and players, alongside Paddy can help fulfil the immediate requirement of keeping us in the league."