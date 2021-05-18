Roy Hodgson's final games will be against Arsenal and Liverpool. Photo by STEVEN PASTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Roy Hodgson has announced he will step down as Crystal Palace manager at the end of the season.

The 73-year-old's management career spans 46 seasons working with 20 different teams in eight countries.

Hodgson took charge of Palace in September 2017 and recorded their best-ever Premier League points total of 49 in 2018-19 -- a tally they can beat if they win their last two matches of his tenure against Arsenal on Wednesday and Liverpool on Sunday.

"After more than 45 years of coaching I have decided that the time is right for me to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football, so our final two matches will be my last ones as manager of Crystal Palace," Hodgson said in a statement released on the club's website.

"It's been a particularly rewarding period of my football life and career to have been able to spend these last four seasons with Palace. I feel now that at the end of another successful season, in which we have secured our Premier League status, the moment is right for me to step down from my responsibilities of being a full-time manager.

"I have had so much support from my wife and family throughout my career and I have been contemplating this decision for some time, and now I believe the time is right to consider them and to see what the future holds for me."

Hodgson stopped short of announcing his retirement from football and sources have told ESPN he may consider a part-time coaching role or an advisory position elsewhere depending on what opportunities arise.

Palace have begun the search for his replacement with former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard among the possible candidates. A shortlist is expected to be drawn up in the coming days.

"It has been an absolute privilege and pleasure to work alongside Roy, who is both a magnificent human and an outstanding football manager. I know how much it has meant to Roy managing the club he supported as a child, adding to his distinguished and unparalleled career in football management," chairman Steve Parish said.

"His record with us simply cannot be overstated, he is the only Palace manager to secure four years in the Premier League and he has helped give us stability in the most turbulent of times. We will be forever grateful for his immense contribution and I am delighted that we will have the opportunity to show our appreciation at Selhurst Park after the Arsenal match, alongside 6,500 supporters.

Palace also confirmed Hodgson's long-time assistant coach Ray Lewington will be leaving the club.