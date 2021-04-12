From Austin's debut shirt to a top inspired by Jimi Hendrix, check out some new looks coming to MLS in 2021. (1:12)

D.C. United has hired Lucy Rushton to be the team's new general manager, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Rushton becomes the second woman to hold that position at an Major League Soccer club. Lynne Meterparel served GM for the San Jose Clash in 1999.

Sportico was the first to report the news of Rushton's hiring.

Ruston becomes the second current female GM at a major men's professional sports team, joining Kim Ng, who was hired in Novemeber by Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins.