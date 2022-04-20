D.C. United announced It has fired manager Hernan Losada just six games into the season.

Losada's assistant, Chad Ashton, will take over as manager on an interim basis and sources tell ESPN that he is expected to see out the remainder of the current season. Losada finishes his tenure with a record of 16-19-5.

"We believe that Chad's ability to prepare for upcoming opponents and man manage players and in-game strategic match situations paired with his knowledge of the league will provide a springboard to further progress our style of play and enable us to compete at a higher-level as we push forward for a successful season," said Dave Kasper, President of Soccer Operations for D.C. United.

The firing comes less than 24 hours after the Black and Red's 3-0 U.S. Open Cup victory over Flower City Union, which plays in the third-tier National Independent Soccer League. But DCU has struggled in league play of late, losing its last four games, and currently sits in last place in the 14-team Eastern Conference with just six points.

Hernan Losada replaced Ben Olsen as D.C. United manager ahead of the 2021 MLS season Getty Images

Losada was hired prior to the start of the 2021 campaign, joining from Belgian top flight side Beerschot. He immediately instituted a high-tempo, pressing style. The team narrowly missed out on qualifying for the MLS Cup playoffs by a single point.

Losada at times criticized the team's fitness and the composition of the roster, and injuries played a significant role in the team's failure to reach the postseason. Designated Player attackers Edison Flores and Paul Arriola combined for a total of just 30 games.

A significant overhaul of the roster took place in the offseason, with 15 new players coming in. Arriola was among the departures, traded to Dallas in the offseason. Homegrown midfielder Kevin Paredes was transferred to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

Ashton has long been part of the D.C. United organization, having first jointed the DCU staff in 2007. He previously served as interim manager following the firing of Ben Olsen in 2020.