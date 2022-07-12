Wayne Rooney has been appointed as manager of D.C. United, the Major League Soccer club announced on Tuesday.

Rooney, 36, resigned as manager of Derby County last month after suffering relegation from the Championship with the club last season -- Derby were handed a 21-point deduction after being placed in administration.

- Why Premier League players can't stand preseason tours

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

The former Manchester United striker played 52 matches for D.C. during a two-year spell from 2018-20, scoring 25 goals.

England's all-time leading goalscorer joins D.C. United, which is second bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference after winning just five of 17 games this season.

"Wayne is a soccer legend and one of the most exciting and dynamic up-and-coming managers in our sport. He's already proven in his young coaching career that he knows how to lead a group through adversity," said Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan co-chairmen of D.C. United. "He has an understanding of our league and what it takes to be successful in Major League Soccer thanks to his two-year stay with us as a player. The passion he showed while wearing black-and-red electrified our city and our club and we are so excited to welcome him back as our head coach."

Rooney replaces Hernan Losada, who was fired in April. D.C. United has since been under the stewardship of interim manager Chad Ashton.

The Washington D.C. club is tied with Chicago for the fewest points in MLS, with just 17 from as many matches.