Wayne Rooney focused on reviving D.C. United, but he's still keeping an eye on Manchester United

Wayne's World

Wayne Rooney, with his quintessentially rugged beard -- now adorned with white and golden orange hair -- sits on the other side of this virtual chat as calm as the midnight sea. Covered in D.C. United gear, he seems relaxed, slightly tired (not surprising, as this conversation is right after a training session) but always open and willing to discuss anything that might arise. It's slightly disconcerting to watch a tranquil Rooney because watching him play was the contrary. It's an oxymoron of sorts.

Anyhow, he's here and ready to answer anything I have to ask.

Oh, and I have questions. Lots of them. I mean, it's not everyday you get to exclusively talk to Manchester United's top scorer; England's joint all-time leading scorer, a five-time Premier League winner; a Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup winner; a three-time League Cup recipient and one of the greatest players of his generation. We'll talk about it all. From Erik ten Hag's revolution to VAR, Everton , Marcus Rashford, why you shouldn't hate on the Glazers that much -- I mean, you name it. Rooney is more than happy to chat about it all. This is, after all, someone who sees himself as still just a kid from a council estate in Liverpool, who eats, drinks, sleeps and breathes this game. If you want to talk about football, he's nothing but mad for it.

It's part of the reason he's back in America. He needs the thrill of competition and loves nothing but a new challenge. After his penultimate run as a player with D.C. United in 2019 was cut short by him taking on the almost impossible job of saving Derby County from relegation, Rooney left his post last June. Less than a month later, he returned to Major League Soccer, this time as D.C.'s manager. This is now his first full season in MLS as head coach, and it's a season that surely looks like a pivotal moment for the league, one that continues to grow, both in talent and global recognition, courtesy of a spanking-new exclusive deal with Apple TV. Rooney is excited for the league's future and is more than happy to be part of it.

"More players from different leagues around the world are coming [to MLS] at a young age," Rooney said. "Before it was players in their mid-30s, but now we're seeing players from younger ages and obviously with the Apple deal, we'll see the league grow and hopefully it can keep doing that because it has potential to be one of the biggest leagues in the world, so I think it's definitely on the right steps to become that."

It will be interesting to see how Rooney handles a full season in MLS, especially with a team that has not made the playoffs since he last played there three seasons ago. In fact, last season, D.C. was dead last in overall standings. Needless to say, there's a lot of work to do.

"Last season, we all knew the team was not good enough, the squad needed a lot of improvement. Coming in last season actually gave me a better understanding of the players, the club ..." Rooney said. "I think we made some good moves in the offseason, bringing a lot of experience into the group. Mixed with some real quality players and during the preseason a lot of the young players have developed as well, so I think we've got an exciting group."

Wayne Rooney enters his first full season as coach of D.C. United, with the hopes of breaking a playoff drought for the team he once played for. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The plethora of changes is notable. Thirteen players left the club in the winter -- including legendary goalkeeper Bill Hamid (almost 300 appearances for the club) and veteran striker Ola Kamara, but they have been replaced by genuine quality. Poland international Mateusz Klich arrives from Leeds United, while Brazilian playmaker Ruan (a lightning-speed full-back) joins from Orlando City SC.

Most specifically, it's also Christian Benteke's first full season in MLS following a 10-season stint in the Premier League. After arriving last August, the Belgian forward will be able to provide much of that striking power upfront. More with him later.

For now, Rooney is raring to go and continue on this new chapter in his life, one that serves as a reminder of how competitive he is. Yes, he might not be playing anymore, but Rooney will never let go of that 16-year-old-fueled adrenaline that made him who he is. He still wants to win everything. Always. Whether it's a football match or shoots and ladders with his kids. Wayne Rooney, quite simply, is a warrior.

I feel, therefore, that this warrior-type of playing mentality doesn't really exist anymore, and if it does, it's more of an anomaly, a blip in the too-soft-as-butter modern game. When Rooney played, he was mad at everything, and he made sure his opponents, the linesman, anyone really -- he made sure they tasted the bitter elixir of his screams. The pitch was his battlefield, and if you were ignorant enough to underestimate this stocky, round-faced kid, you were essentially preparing for your funeral. I will never forget his debut as an 18-year-old for England in a major international tournament at Euro 2004. The opponent? Mighty France. Days before, Lilian Thuram had questioned the hype and whether Rooney even belonged on this stage yet.

Big mistake.

During the game, both players clash for a ball and Rooney -- without a single care in the world -- bodies off Thuram, wins the battle. Thuram falls to the floor as Rooney also catches him with his elbow. He didn't need the extracurriculars, but he did it because he wanted to send a message to one of the greatest defenders the game has ever seen: "You know me now, don't you."

I bring this up to him, both about the Thuram incident and the slow death of the warrior-like mentality. He laughs and reminds me of a very good point.

"I think it's more difficult to be like that, now with VAR," Rooney said. "It's difficult to have that aggression. ... I think you have to play a little smarter nowadays, certainly over the last 15 and 20 years. The game has also evolved tactically."

So basically, an 18-year-old Rooney would be getting sent off every weekend in the time of VAR?

"Yup," Rooney added with a big smile on his face. "I'd have to change the way I play. VAR for me is not -- I prefer the referees to officiate and I understand they're going to make mistakes, but we are where we are, so we have to play a bit smarter."

Wayne Rooney thinks his tough style of play from his Manchester United days might be not as successful these days. Matthew Peters/Man Utd via Getty Images

Smarter is definitely something he is seeing out of the current Manchester United squad under Ten Hag. There are naturally other superlatives but overall, he is seeing a revolution in the club, and really enjoys what the Dutch manager is doing at Old Trafford. Take Thursday's win over Barcelona in the Europa League. What a game. What a win. This is a club that is not only fighting for the Premier League title, but now after beating mighty Barcelona, they remain the only club in every single competition they're a part of. The victory has to be savored in rapid time as Newcastle United awaits in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Ten Hag's management, alongside arrivals such as Casemiro and Antony, coupled with Cristiano Ronaldo's exit last fall -- all of it is working. Mainly, however, it's the culture that has been brought by Ten Hag, reminiscent of Sir Alex Ferguson's years.

"He's what Manchester United have needed for a few years now," Rooney said of Ten Hag. "I've been down to the training ground quite a few times, especially in the [MLS] offseason when I was back home in England, and spoke to quite a few of the players. I know the players are enjoying working under him, which is always important, but he demands a lot of his players. I think he's changed the mindset and the confidence and belief of the players, that they're actually a good team, and I think people are starting to see that this season, and they're in a good position. They're five points off the top spot, you know there's still a lot of games to go ... so you never know."

One thing is for certain, Ten Hag is changing the culture at Manchester United and finally looks as the best possible candidate to regenerate the legacy of Ferguson. The main component, the need to establish a competitive, nurturing and disciplined culture, is finally back.

"I think it's important for any coach to create a good environment. ... Sometimes it's more difficult to do than it seems," added Rooney, who knows better than anyone when it comes to life after Ferguson at Old Trafford. "I think Ten Hag has managed to keep all the players engaged, and players coming off the bench are having an impact as well, so the culture and the character he's getting off the players is what's been needed for a while."

No better example of Ten Hag's impact than Marcus Rashford, the England international who at this moment is playing like the best player in Europe. Rashford has been in electrifying form and scoring at will. In fact, he is the first player to score in seven consecutive matches at Old Trafford since ... Rooney. There is a light in him that's incredibly difficult to cover, and it's great to see.

"He's doing fantastic," Rooney said. "He's a top player, and he's shown that early in his career. He had a bit of a dip over the last couple of seasons so it's important to go back to doing -- back to his strengths. Being direct, being aggressive, being confident in front of goal, and I felt he wasn't confident for a while actually, but this season he's back to his best."

Manchester United are thriving with Erik ten Hag at manager and Marcus Rashford scoring in bunches. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Overall, the squad impresses Rooney -- from Christian Eriksen to Lisandro Martínez, Casemiro and beyond -- and the hope is that they continue to build.

The other love of his, his original heart, Everton, is on the other spectrum but hopefully with Sean Dyche at the helm, the balanced nature of fate, mixed with consistent, disciplined management will help his Toffees stay in the Premier League.

"He's had a fantastic start," Rooney said. "There's a lot of work to be done to hopefully secure the Premier League status next season, but I think he's had as good a start as he probably thought he could have had."

In the end, Rooney surely sees a return to England, this time with the hopes of testing his managerial prowess in the Premier League, and I ask him if that's in the cards for him anytime soon.

But he's not biting today.

"For the time being, I think it's important I don't look too far ahead," Rooney said. "I have a very important job to do here with D.C. United, and I have come here to develop ... gain more experience because as a player I have played at a top level. As a coach, I came in at Derby County and now D.C. United, so obviously I need to earn that status to go work at big clubs in Europe and England. Of course I want to one day be able to do that, but my focus is solely on D.C. United and in time achieve big things with us."

Rooney's world, for now, is at the American capital. Time will tell if it expands back across the pond.

Christian Benteke's new chapter

In addition to my conversation with Rooney, I also had the pleasure of talking to a personal favorite. As a lifelong Aston Villa supporter, there is no need to remind you all that for Villa fans, Benteke was a precious jewel, and I still believe we created one of the best chants in the history of the Premier League for the Belgian king. Make sure to check out my one-on-one with Benteke on ESPN FC's YouTube channel, which includes his love for Thierry Henry, working under Rooney and thoughts on Belgium's golden generation, and see if he joined me when I started singing his chant.

Now, at MLS -- a league he calls "surprisingly physical" -- Benteke is ready to show his complete arsenal in his first full season.

Enjoy the chat.

Tweet of the week

John Motson, the BBC football commentator who was one of the most well-known voices in British sport for 50 years, died at 77.

Growing up in England, having just emigrated from Perú, only a few things helped me acclimate to my new life in the UK. Villa and Motty on @BBCMOTD.



Jon Motson's voice was not only a commentator's version of a symphony but it was also kind and welcoming. Like the man himself. https://t.co/0FhTDYeuGT — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) February 23, 2023

So long, Motty. Thank you for everything.