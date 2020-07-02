The match official halted the Danish Cup final after fans flouted the social distancing rules. Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

The Danish Cup final between Aalborg and Sonderjyske was suspended for 14 minutes on Monday after supporters failed to observe social distancing measures.

Both clubs were given an allocation of 725 tickets each as long as the fans sat one metre apart from each other at the Esbjerg Stadium.

However, a group of Aalborg supporters gathered together in the stands after 30 minutes and refused to obey the rules despite pleas from the club's players and coaching staff.

The match official decided to halt the game and the group were kicked out of the ground.

The officials resumed proceedings and Sonderjyske went on to secure a 2-0 victory despite being down to 10 men.

Anders Jacobsen scored both goals against his former side to help Sonderjyske lift their first ever trophy.