Denmark players escort Christian Eriksen from the field after his collapse. FRIEDEMANN VOGEL/AFP via Getty Images

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is stable in hospital after collapsing on the field during the Euro 2020 opener with Finland as he went to take a throw-in.

"I just spoke to Christian's father, and he told me that he is breathing, and that he is able to speak," Eriksen's agent Martin Schoots told Dutch radio.

Eriksen was walking towards the sideline and was clearly struggling to make his way across. As the ball was thrown in his direction, it hit him and he fell to the ground. Teammates Martin Braithwaite and Thomas Delaney rushed to assist him, with Delaney beckoning furiously for medical assistance.

Medics ran on to the field to help the Inter Milan midfielder as he lay stricken on the ground with his Denmark teammates in clear distress.

Eriksen received medical attention on the field for 10 minutes with players from both sides looking on with concern as CPR was administered.

The match was officially suspended due to a medical emergency on 42 minutes with the score at 0-0.

"Following the medical emergency involving Denmark's player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 7:45 p.m. CET (1.45 p.m. ET)," a UEFA statement read. "The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised."

Denmark confirmed in a statement that Eriksen had been taken to a Copenhagen hospital for further examination and the match will restart at 8.30 p.m. CET (2.30 p.m. ET).

Information from Reuters was used in this report