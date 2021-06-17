Denmark's Kasper Hjulmand anticipates Christian Eriksen will watch their second Euro 2020 match vs. Belgium from the hospital. (0:28)

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen will get a heart starter device implanted after his collapse during their Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday, the team's national team doctor said in a statement on Thursday.

Eriksen's life was saved when CPR was administered to him on the pitch and his heart was re-started with a defibrillator before he was taken to hospital, where he is recovering.

He will receive an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), a small electronic device, a type of pacemaker, which can prevent fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore a regular heart rhythm.

"After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD," doctor Morten Boesen said in a statement. "This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.

"Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment."