Sebastian Salazar provides the latest update on the improving condition of Christian Eriksen. (0:40)

European football governing body UEFA has invited Denmark international Christian Eriksen and the paramedics who helped save his life during an on-field cardiac arrest to attend the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday.

Eriksen collapsed on the field at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen in the first half of Denmark's game against Finland on June 12. CPR was administered and his heart was restarted with a defibrillator as players shielded the medics.

He is now recovering at home.

UEFA said Eriksen, his wife and six medics were invited to the final, but there was no confirmation he would attend.

One of the paramedics, Peder Ersgaard, said he was honoured to receive a VIP invite from UEFA boss Aleksander Ceferin.

"I'm excited, like a child on Christmas Eve," he told Fagbladet FOA magazine.

"I'm very proud of my efforts, but also of the whole team. It wasn't a one-man effort."

Christian Eriksen could attend the Euro 2020 final at Wembley as a guest of UEFA. Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

Eriksen's agent could not immediately be reached by phone.

Denmark have reached the semifinals and play England on Wednesday for a place in the final. Italy and Spain will play in Wednesday's other semifinal.

"I hope to see Denmark against Italy. That would be really, really big. Just imagine if they become European champions," Ersgaard said.