Thomas Frank praises Christian Eriksen after his side beat Burnley 2-0 and Eriksen provides an assist in the game. (0:50)

Christian Eriksen has been recalled to the Denmark squad ahead of their matches with Netherlands and Serbia.

It is the first time the Brentford midfielder has been named in the national squad after suffering a cardiac arrest in Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland last June.

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Eriksen, 30, has impressed at Premier League side Brentford after signing for the club on a free transfer in January, having left Inter Milan in December.

Since joining Brentford, he has played three times, providing an assist in their 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

"For me, [signing Eriksen] was not a gamble," Brentford manager Thomas Frank said at the weekend. "I was convinced he could help us and that he could be the best signing ever for Brentford.

"It was not an injury, it was a heart condition. So he wouldn't have lost any speed or anything. There's a mental issue, but when he decided he wanted to play, that was it."