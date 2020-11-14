Derby County captain Wayne Rooney said he will help "stabilise the club" after the Rams sacked Phillip Cocu as manager due to a disappointing start to the season.

The Championship club announced Cocu's departure on Saturday, having just won just once in 11 games this season and sit bottom of the table with six points.

The club did not name an interim manager but Rooney said he would be continue to be involved with the coaching staff for next weekend's game at high-flying Bristol City.

"The most important thing now is to stabilise the club and start moving up the table. I've been asked to be part of the coaching staff for next Saturday's match. The coaches and I will speak with the players on Monday," Rooney told British media.