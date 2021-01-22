Derby's Ibe: I am suffering with depression

Jordon Ibe left Bournemouth for Derby after four years at the Vitality Stadium. Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Derby winger Jordon Ibe has said he is suffering from depression in an emotional post on Instagram.

The 25-year-old joined Championship side Derby from Bournemouth at the end of last season and has made one appearance this term. He has has not been included in a matchday squad this year under manager Wayne Rooney.

"I want to apologise to all my fans around the world," Ibe wrote on Instagram. 'I've find (sic) myself in a dark place, due to suffering with depression. It's no scheme for the media or to have my name in your mouths, I just find things hard truly.

"I appreciate all the love and messages from everyone. Times are hard in general due to this pandemic. I have the full support from my family and Derby County football club.

"I will fix myself and this situation, which I'm 100 per cent committed to. Not only for my family, close friend or my daughter but for me."

Ibe was banned from driving for 16 months in March 2020 after being involved in car accident in London.

Ibe joined Liverpool in 2011 at the age of 16 and made his Premier League debut in 2012-13 season.Ibe joined Liverpool in 2011 at the age of 16 and made his Premier League debut in 2012-13 season, before moving on to Bournemouth in an £18 million deal in 2016. He stayed there until 2020, when me moved to Derby.

