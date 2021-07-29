Wayne Rooney has apologised after images surfaced of the Derby County manager at a private party. Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has apologised to his family and the club after images of him at a private party appeared online last weekend.

Cheshire Police said on Wednesday that they had dropped a complaint of blackmail regarding the images, which appeared to show the former Manchester United star asleep in a chair with unknown women posing beside him.

"I made a mistake," Rooney told Sky Sports. "I went to a private party with two of my friends and from me, I'd like to apologise to my family and the club for the images which were going round and I want to move forward on this.

"I'm grateful to Derby County for giving me this opportunity to get this club back to where it belongs, and I'll do everything in my power to make sure I do that.

"It's dealt with. I'm looking forward to moving forward and preparing for another game on Sunday."

Rooney was appointed as Derby manager in January with the side bottom of the table. The 35-year-old kept them in the Championship with a 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the season.

Derby kick off their 2021-22 campaign against Huddersfield Town on Aug. 7.