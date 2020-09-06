Arjen Robben says that FC Groningen weren't the only team to make him an offer but he's glad to be "home". (1:34)

Former Netherlands international Arjen Robben has scored his first goal for FC Groningen since he made a U-turn on his retirement from professional football.

Robben, 36, decided to rejoin his boyhood club in June where he started his career in 2000.

In a preseason friendly against Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday, the winger scored in his first home appearance since his return.

Robben, who captained Groningen, opened the scoring after 17 minutes in typical fashion, bending the ball into the top corner from outside of the box with his left foot.

It was Robben's first goal for the club since 2002, with that strike coming at their former ground -- Oosterpark stadium.

Robben will look to feature in his first competitive match next Sunday when Groningen host PSV Eindhoven in the league.

Groningen were in ninth position in the table before the 2019-20 campaign was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic in April.