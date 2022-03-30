Ruud van Nistelrooy coaches the PSV U23 team against FC Emmen at the Jan Louwers stadion on March 7, 2022. Getty Images

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will take over as PSV Eindhoven manager from next season, the Dutch club announced Wednesday.

Van Nistelrooy, who played for PSV between 1998 and 2001, will replace Roger Schmidt who will leave his post at the end of the current campaign.

After spells on the coaching staff of the Dutch national team and with PSV's youth teams, the PSV job will be the 45-year-old's first as a first-team manager. He has signed a contract through 2025.

"A few things have come together the past few months," Van Nistelrooy said in a PSV statement. "The appointment of Marcel Brand as PSV's general manager and the conversation we've had were the final push I needed to make a conscious choice and take this step.

"PSV are ready to embark on a new path this summer and I am ready to play my part. Talks with the board of directors have reinforced the idea that we are ambitious and look to create something special in the long term. I am excited for the task in hand at PSV."

Added PSV Director of Football John de Jong: "We are delighted to confirm that Ruud van Nistelrooy is our new manager. All of us, including Marcel Brands, who will be PSV's new general manager this summer, have great confidence in his abilities. He is a strong, inspirational leader and his commitment and work ethic will be second to none.

"Van Nistelrooy has gained valuable experience within the PSV organisation but also with the national team and we are highly confident he is ready for his first senior managerial role. We are sure that he has a great and successful career ahead, with the backing of experienced Fred Rutten and the coaching staff."

Van Nistelrooy, who retired from playing in 2012, scored 35 goals in 70 appearances for the Netherlands and was one of Europe's most prolific front men during his time with PSV, Manchester United and Real Madrid.