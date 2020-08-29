Ecuador international Enner Valencia said he was delighted to hear news of his sister's rescue. EPA/FERNANDO BIZERRA

Ecuador international Enner Valencia's sister Erci was rescued by the Ecuadorian security forces on Friday, 10 days after being kidnapped, and on the same day that the former West Ham United forward was announced as a Fenerbahce player.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

The 28-year-old's whereabouts had been unknown since she was snatched by eight heavily armed people in the town of San Lorenzo in Esmeraldas province of Ecuador on Aug. 18, but a video and photos were released of Erci appearing to be upset but unharmed after the ordeal.

Enner Valencia had been confirmed as a Fenerbahce player earlier on Friday -- after he ran down his contract with Liga MX club Tigres -- and released a statement saying he was delighted that his sister Erci had been rescued.

"I don't have words to express everything that I feel today," wrote Valencia. "[It's] one of the happiest days of my life; a day full of emotions and conflicting feelings."

Valencia went on to thank those who have shown support during a difficult time for his family, as well as the authorities that brought about the rescue.

Valencia is a star of the Ecuador national team, making 54 appearances and scoring 31 goals in his international career.