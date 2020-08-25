Gareth Southgate says he has no reason to doubt Man United's Harry Maguire after calling him up for England. (0:51)

Harry Maguire has been named in the squad for England's Nations League double header against Iceland and Denmark next month, with manager Gareth Southgate also handing senior call-ups to Manchester United's Dean Henderson and Mason Greenwood, Manchester City's Phil Foden and Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The selection of United captain Maguire had been in doubt due the player being arrested while on holiday on the Greek island of Mykonos at the weekend. Maguire was found guilty on Tuesday of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery following his trial after an altercation with police officers.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Southgate has chosen to select Maguire, however, for the games in Reykjavik and Copenhagen on Sept. 5 and Sept. 8 respectively.

"It's clearly a decision that is not straightforward and a decision I could only take on the information I have," Southgate said earlier on Tuesday. "I've spoken to Harry and I have the insight to the story which is very different to what is being reported.

"You can only make decisions on facts you are aware of. If the information changes down the line, I will have to review that decision.

"I have a fantastic relationship with the boy and I've no reason to doubt what he's telling me. It is important he knows that he has my support at this moment in time."

The England manager has also named Raheem Sterling in his squad, despite the City forward attending a party in Jamaica at the weekend with sprinter Usain Bolt, who has since tested positive for coronavirus. As a matter of course, all players will be tested before meeting up with the squad at St George's Park next week.

While the selection of Maguire will claim the headlines, the inclusion of Henderson, Greenwood, Foden and Phillips hints at Southgate's readiness to promote England's emerging talent ahead of next summer's rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament.

Goalkeeper Henderson has been handed the chance to dislodge Jordan Pickford from the number one spot following an impressive Premier League campaign on loan at Sheffield United last season, while Foden has been rewarded for making himself a first-team regular at City last season.

Greenwood's emergence at United has seen the 18-year-old elevated to the senior squad, while 24-year-old Phillips, who can play in midfield or at centre-back, has been selected after being the outstanding performer in Leeds's promotion campaign from the Championship last season.