Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have been dropped from the England squad after breaching quarantine rules by inviting women to the team hotel in Iceland.

Foden, 18, and Greenwood, 20, made their senior international debuts in Saturday's 1-0 UEFA Nations League win over Iceland.

Icelandic website 433.is reported on Monday that the pair then brought two women back to the England hotel on Sunday, breaking strict isolation rules in the country regarding COVID-19.

This prompted Gareth Southgate to omit both players from England's Monday afternoon flight from Reykjavik to Copenhagen, where they will play Denmark on Tuesday evening.