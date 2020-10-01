Rob Dawson explains why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is angry with Gareth Southgate and the English FA. (1:36)

England manager Gareth Southgate has recalled Harry Maguire but omitted Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood in a 30-man squad to face Wales, Belgium and Denmark.

Maguire was dropped from last month's UEFA Nations League double-header against Iceland and Denmark after being given a 21-month suspended jail sentence for aggravated assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery following an incident in Mykonos.

Foden and Greenwood were sent home in disgrace from the last camp after breaking coronavirus protocols by meeting two women in a different section of the England team hotel outside of their bubble

Meanwhile, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka was called up for the first time while uncapped duo Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Leicester's Harvey Barnes were also selected.