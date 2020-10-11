Harry Kane could start for England in their Nations League clash with Denmark on Wednesday night, according to manager Gareth Southgate.

The 27-year-old was restricted to a 24-minute cameo in Sunday's 2-1 win over Belgium at Wembley due to what Southgate described as "muscular fatigue."

Kane's call-up prompted Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho to voice his concerns about the striker's workload after a hectic start to the club campaign but Southgate hinted at a greater involvement in midweek when England will look to cement their place at the top of Group A2.

While Southgate sounded optimistic about Kane's status, he was more cautious on assessing Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson's availabilty, who is managing a muscular injury.

"We're hoping that Harry, that progression tonight, I think he'll get more confidence from that so we'll have to assess both him and Jordan.

"But certainly Harry should be able to play more minutes. Jordan is a little bit more complicated because with his club, he had 60 in his first match then 45 the following week so we are going to have to assess him very carefully."

Ben Chilwell could also be involved after returning to the group at St George's Park following a breach of nationwide coronavirus guidelines when attending a party with around 20 people including Tammy Abraham and Jadon Sancho on the eve of the current international break.

The Chelsea defender has been struggling with an illness unrelated to COVID-19 and Southgate added: "Ben reported to the hotel today. He did a training session on his own.

"We've just got to assess where he's at because he hasn't been able to train through the week. So, there's a little bit of assessment needed over the next couple of days but he is with the group now."