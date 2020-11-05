Julien Laurens and Stewart Robson explain the issue with an England team with no left-footed players. (1:25)

England manager Gareth Southgate has called for more protection for Harry Kane from international referees ahead of England's November European qualifier matches against the Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Iceland.

"Every time he plays he gets kicked from pillar to post. I would welcome more protection," Southgate said of the Tottenham Hotspur striker.

Southgate has also reinstated Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden for England's upcoming fixtures, but did not include Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

Foden and Greenwood were both taken out of the last England squad after breaking coronavirus quarantine rules ahead of the UEFA Nations League clash with Iceland.

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Dean Henderson (Manchester United)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Reece James (Chelsea) Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Phil Foden (Manchester City) Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Harry Winks (Tottenham)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)