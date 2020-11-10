Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been called up to the senior men's England side following the withdrawals of James Ward-Prowse and Trent Alexander-Arnold through injury.

Bellingham had initially been called up to the under-21 side, but will now join up with the senior team where he will be in line for his first cap with matches against the Republic of Ireland and Belgium.

- Bundesliga on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

The 17-year-old joined Dortmund from Birmingham in the summer, despite interest from Manchester United, and has so far made 11 appearances for the German side, scoring in the 5-0 win over Duisburg in the DFB Pokal.