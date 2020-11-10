Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been called up to the senior men's England side following the withdrawals of James Ward-Prowse and Trent Alexander-Arnold through injury.
Bellingham had initially been called up to the under-21 side, but will now join up with the senior team where he will be in line for his first cap with matches against the Republic of Ireland and Belgium.
- Bundesliga on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)
The 17-year-old joined Dortmund from Birmingham in the summer, despite interest from Manchester United, and has so far made 11 appearances for the German side, scoring in the 5-0 win over Duisburg in the DFB Pokal.
He was introduced as a late substitute in the Der Klassiker against Bayern Munich on Saturday and almost scored a late equaliser as Dortmund lost 3-2.
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has also been recalled for the first time since September after being sent home from the camp in disgrace alongside United's Mason Greenwood.
Foden and Greenwood broke coronavirus protocols by inviting two Icelandic women into the England team hotel in Reykjavik.
Both players were left out last month but while Foden has been included, Greenwood was not following conversations between Southgate and United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Dean Henderson (Manchester United)
Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Reece James (Chelsea) Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, (Borussia Dortmund), Phil Foden (Manchester City) Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Harry Winks (Tottenham)
Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)