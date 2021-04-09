Prince Philip dies: Soccer pays respects

Prince Philip has died aged 99. Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The English Football Association led tributes to Prince Philip following his death aged 99.

Buckingham Palace announced HRH The Duke of Edinburgh's death on Friday.

"We have sent our deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and our president, HRH The Duke of Cambridge, following the passing of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh," the FA said on Twitter.

"As a mark of our respect, all flags at @WembleyStadium and St. George's Park will fly at half-mast."

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho also paid tribute during his prematch news conference on Friday.

"I'm sorry because I just read some sad news about Prince Philip," Mourinho said. "I would like to express my condolences to the Royal Family and to be very honest and say I have deep, deep, deep, the utmost respect for the Royal Family. I believe that is not just this country that is going to be sharing this feelings because I am not English and I know that many like myself, we have the utmost respect so I am sorry to stop your question with this.

"I feel sad for the departure of Prince Philip on a personal basis because I have only positive feelings for the meaning of the family. I feel very sorry. Unfortunately it is life and we have to keep going."

The husband of Queen Elizabeth II, he spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in her role.

His life spanned nearly a century of European history, starting with his birth as a member of the Greek royal family and ending as Britain's longest serving consort during a turbulent reign in which the thousand-year-old monarchy was forced to reinvent itself for the 21st century.

He was known for fulfilling more than 20,000 royal engagements to boost British interests at home and abroad. He headed hundreds of charities, founded programs that helped British schoolchildren participate in challenging outdoor adventures, and played a prominent part in raising his four children, including his eldest son, Prince Charles, the heir to the throne.

Prince Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle.