Steve Nicol isn't taking anything from England's 1-0 win over Austria saying manager Gareth Southgate used this as a training game. (1:23)

Nicol: Southgate can take nothing from game vs. Austria to the Euros (1:23)

England have confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss Euro 2020 after suffering a thigh injury which is expected to rule the Liverpool player out for up to six weeks.

The 22-year-old underwent a scan on Thursday having limped out of the previous evening's 1-0 win over Austria at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Euro 2020 on ESPN: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

A Football Association statement read: "Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of UEFA EURO 2020. The Liverpool player sustained a thigh injury in the closing stages of Wednesday's 1-0 win against Austria in Middlesbrough.

"A scan on Thursday confirmed the 22-year-old will be unable to play in the forthcoming tournament so has withdrawn from the England squad to return to his club for rehabilitation.

"Gareth Southgate will not confirm a replacement until after Sunday's return to the Riverside Stadium for the warm-up fixture against Romania."

It is believed he has suffered a muscle tear which will rule him out for between four and six weeks. The frontrunners to replace Alexander-Arnold from the six-man standby list are thought to be James Ward-Prowse and Jesse Lingard.

The news comes as a bitter blow for Alexander-Arnold, whose place in the final 26-man squad had looked in jeopardy after being dropped for England's matches in March before making the cut as one of four right-backs.

Alexander-Arnold hobbled off as the game entered stoppage time, breaking down following an innocuous-looking incident in which he cleared the ball upfield with his left foot.