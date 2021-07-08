Did England deserve the penalty that led to the winning goal? (0:58)

England have been charged by UEFA after Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was targeted with a laser during the deciding moment of their Euro 2020 semifinal victory at Wembley on Wednesday.

The laser was pointed at Schmeichel as England captain Harry Kane stepped up to take a penalty in extra time. The Leicester City goalkeeper initially saved Kane's spot kick, despite the green light on his face, but Kane tapped in the rebound to send England into Sunday's final against Italy.

UEFA have also opened proceedings against England for the lighting of fireworks by their supporters and disturbances caused by fans during the Denmark national anthem.

In a statement UEFA said: "Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA EURO 2020 semifinal match between England and Denmark (2-1), played on 7 July at Wembley Stadium, London."