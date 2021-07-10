Former England striker Paul Mariner dies aged 68

Paul Mariner when coaching Toronto FC in 2012. David Cooper/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Former Arsenal, Ipswich Town and England striker Paul Mariner has died at the age of 68.

Mariner, who appeared on ESPN FC TV for several years, began his career with Plymouth Argyle before moving to Ipswich, where he won the FA Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup two years later. He won 35 caps for England over an eight-year international career, and was named in the squads for the 1980 European Championship and the 1982 World Cup.

Mariner went on to play for Arsenal and Portsmouth before finishing his career in Australia with Wollongong City and the United States with Albany Capitals and San Francisco Bay.

After a brief spell in charge of Plymouth, he moved to Canada and had a seven-month spell as coach of Major League Soccer franchise Toronto FC in 2012.

We're sad to have learned that Paul Mariner, who made 35 appearances for the #ThreeLions, has passed away at the age of 68.



Mariner represented England between 1977 and 1985, scoring 13 goals.



Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family, friends and former clubs. pic.twitter.com/kusQZYmVs4 — England (@England) July 10, 2021

"We regretfully inform you that Paul passed away peacefully on 9 July surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with brain cancer," a statement from Mariner's family read. "We would like to thank all the people who came to see him through his illness for their support and the messages that were sent to him; they meant a great deal to him and us.

"A special thank you must go to the NHS and the unbelievable care that he received when he most needed it and for that we, as a family, will be forever in your debt.

"Paul lived a full life and was fortunate enough to represent a group of fantastic football clubs as well as his country, all of which meant the world to him.

"Anyone who knew Paul will attest to his fantastic sense of humour, his passion for life and his work. He will be sorely missed by everyone who was ever around him and by those most close to him."