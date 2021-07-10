The English FA were charged by UEFA on Thursday after a fan pointed a laser into Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel's eyes. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The English Football Association have been fined €30,000 ($36,000) after a fan aimed a laser pointer into the eyes of Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during England's Euro 2020 semifinal victory at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

The FA were charged on Thursday for the use of laser pointer by its supporters, disturbance caused during the pre-game national anthems and lighting of fireworks by fans outside of the stadium during England's 2-1 extra-time victory over Denmark.

A fan pointed a laser into the eyes of Schmeichel when England captain Harry Kane stepped up to take a controversial penalty in extra-time, given after winger Raheem Sterling was brought down by midfielder Mathias Jensen. The Leicester City goalkeeper saved the penalty, but Kane scored the ensuing rebound.

Fans in the stadium could also be heard booing the Italian national anthem before kick-off.

UEFA said in a statement on Saturday: "The UEFA Control Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has decided to fine the English Football Association €30,000 for the use of laser pointer, disturbances during the national anthems and setting of fireworks."

More than 60,000 fans will be admitted at Wembley for the final on Sunday as England look to win their first major tournament since the 1966 World Cup when they face Italy.