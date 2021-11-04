Jadon Sancho is out of the England squad. Robin Jones/Getty Images

Jadon Sancho's difficult start to life at Manchester United has resulted in him being dropped from the England squad.

Sancho moved to United from Borussia Dortmund in the summer and has yet to score or assist in 12 appearances at the club.

Manchester United teammate Harry Maguire has made Gareth Southgate's squad for the final round of World Cup qualifiers and Marcus Rashford also returns after recovering from shoulder surgery that ruled him out until October.

- Ogden: Sancho, Sterling fight for futures

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Elsewhere, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned to the squad, as well as Sancho's former Dortmund teammate Jude Bellingham.

Confirming your #ThreeLions squad for November! 👊 — England (@England) November 4, 2021

Speaking on Sancho's snub and Lingard also not making the cut, Southgate said: "With Jesse and Jadon, they just aren't playing a lot of football compared to the others in their positions ... they've got great competition for places.

"I spoke with them & they totally understood that, they get it."

England sit top of Group I with 20 points from eight games, three points ahead of Poland. They host Albania on Nov. 12 and play San Marino away three days later.

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (AS Roma), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).