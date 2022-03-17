Mark Ogden expects Marcus Rashford to miss out on the next England squad after a drop in form and game time. (1:08)

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been dropped by England manager Gareth Southgate for the latest squad for the upcoming friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

The 24-year-old has suffered a recent dip in form and issued an explanation on Wednesday after a video clip of an altercation with a group of United supporters.

Rashford's club teammate Jadon Sancho and Manchester City's Kyle Walker also failed to make the squad.

After the club season concludes, Gareth Southgate's side will then play in the UEFA Nations League in June where they are in a group with Germany, Italy and Hungary.

England have already qualified for the 2022 World Cup and will use the friendlies as preparation for the tournament in Qatar which begins in November.

Full England squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Wolves), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (AS Roma), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)