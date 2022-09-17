Kalvin Phillips is a doubt for the 2022 World Cup with the Manchester City midfielder set to pull out of the latest England squad due to a shoulder injury, sources have told ESPN.

Phillips was named in Gareth Southgate's squad on Thursday ahead of Nations League games against Italy and Germany during the international break.

But the 26-year-old is unlikely to join up after missing the 3-0 win over Wolves on Saturday because of a shoulder issue.

The injury could require surgery that would leave Phillips facing a race against time to be fit for the World Cup, which starts in Qatar on Nov. 20.

Phillips has managed just 13 minutes for City following his £42 million move from Leeds United this summer.

He was a key part of the England team that reached the final of Euro 2020 playing in central midfield alongside Declan Rice.

Southgate is scheduled to name his World Cup squad on Oct. 20, a month before the tournament kicks off. England play their first game against Iran on Nov. 21.

The England manager can still take some respite from City's win over Wolves as midfielder Jack Grealish scored within the opening minute of the match -- his first goal of the season.

Grealish said he was "thankful" to Pep Guardiola for selecting him for against Wolves suggested he could have been dropped following his performance against Borussia Dortmund.

The midfielder was substituted after just 58 minutes against Dortmund on Wednesday but responded with a goal after 55 seconds at Molineux.

The England midfielder said he understood the criticism that has come his way this week and praised his manager for keeping faith.

"Rightly so people have been asking questions, I should be scoring more and getting more assists," Grealish told BT Sport.

"I am always going to have people talking about me with the money that was spent on me, but all my career I haven't scored enough goals. I do want to add that to my game.

"It is nice when Pep defends me. He has been brilliant with me. I probably have to thank him because he gave me the opportunity today after my performance on Wednesday because it probably wasn't the best. I am thankful to him."

Afterwards, the City boss said Grealish deserved to be in the team and that the 27-year-old never needed to say thank you for opportunities in the team.

"I said to them many times, they are here because I trust them unconditionally, all of them," added Guardiola.

"I know them. I trust them unconditionally and Jack is not an exception. He scored a goal and it was a good performance.

"They don't have to say thank you. I have confidence in all of them and they have to play for them. Of course I am happy for him, for the victory, for his incredible personality to play. That's why I am happy for the goal he scored."