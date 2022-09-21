Ivan Toney shares his pride after being called up to the England senior squad for the Nations League matches against Italy and Germany. (1:00)

Slightly later than originally planned, England have revealed the brand new home and away kits they will wear at the 2022 World Cup.

As per tradition, the Three Lions' home shirt is predominantly white but does feature an uncommon block of contrasting colour just beneath the collar which has already upset traditionalists.

Using a combination of blue hues that evoke memories of retro England kits dating from the early-to-mid 1990s, the arched seam design of the 2022-23 Nike template is used to create a large rounded panel across the shoulders.

The dark and light blue colours are repeated on the sleeve cuffs, which feature simple bands of the two shades -- both of which can also be found adorning the trim used for the accompanying shorts and socks.

Ann instant hit among those nostalgic fans who still favour the design aesthetic of the early 1990s, the retro styling of the new away kit is even more acute with almost every design element lifted wholesale from the beloved Umbro away strip of 1992 -- from the deep rose-red colour to the instantly recognisable button up, fold down collar.

The crest and badges are actually rendered not in standard white but in a pale blue, which also serves as a nod to the Umbro third kits of the early 1990s -- particularly the timeless 1990 World Cup alternate shirt, which is still generally regarded as one of the most handsome ensembles ever worn by the Three Lions despite the heartbreaking manner in which their tournament came to an abrupt end against West Germany on penalties in the semifinals.

No doubt Gareth Southgate will be hoping a similar fate isn't awaiting his side out in Qatar this winter.