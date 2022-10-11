Gab Marcotti explains that Trent Alexander-Arnold would not be a like for like replacement for Kyle Walker in the England squad. (0:42)

Harry Maguire is confident he will prove his fitness before England's World Cup squad announcement, sources have told ESPN.

Maguire hasn't been available for Manchester United since suffering a thigh injury playing for England against Germany during the international break.

He has missed the last three games and watched the 2-1 win over Everton on Sunday from the stands.

But sources have told ESPN that Maguire's injury is only "minor" and that the 29-year-old's recovery is going well.

He is hopeful of making himself available for Erik ten Hag's team before Gareth Southgate names his World Cup squad on Oct. 20.

United have three games before then -- against Omonia Nicosia, Newcastle and Tottenham.

Domestic games are set to stop on Nov. 13 ahead of the tournament in Qatar. England kick-off their campaign against Iran on Nov. 21.

Maguire has lost his place at United but is set to be part of the England squad in Qatar after being offered reassurances by Southgate during the international break.

The defender featured in Nations League games against Italy and Germany and is almost certain of a seat on the plane to Qatar as long as he is fit.

Southgate is already sweating on the fitness of another of his defenders, Kyle Walker, after he underwent groin surgery.

Maguire started United's first two games of the season -- defeats to Brighton and Brentford -- before losing his place to Raphael Varane.

He has started just once game since, the 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad in the Europa League. His last appearance for United was as a last-minute substitute in the 2-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol on Sept. 15.

Maguire has been capped 48 times by England and played a key role in the run to the semifinals of the World Cup in 2018 and the European Championship final in 2021. He was named in the Euro 2020 team of the tournament.