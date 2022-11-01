The Socceroos have released a video message addressing human rights issues and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. (3:11)

England's Harry Kane will join other captains and wear "One Love" armbands at the World Cup in Qatar, but midfielder Jordan Henderson has said some fans will expect players to do more to protest the country's laws against same-sex relationships.

Qatar's treatment of foreign workers and restrictive social laws has led to widespread criticism of world governing body FIFA's choice as hosts for the finals, which start on Nov. 20.

Henderson has been a firm supporter of Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign and knows that the spotlight will be on the players at the World Cup.

"When you do things as a team or as players, I'm always conscious that no matter what we do that it will never be enough," Henderson told the BBC on Tuesday.

"You've got to be satisfied in your own mind and know what you're doing you think is right and go with that."

Australia are the only nation participating at the World Cup to collectively protest for specific changes from the Qatar government in relation to the treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ+ community.

Jordan Henderson has said he is conscious England's response to Qatar's human rights record might not be enough. Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

In a video released last week, the Australia squad spoke out against Qatar's record on human rights and same-sex relationships.

"As players we fully support the rights of LGBTI+ people, but in Qatar people are not free to love the person that they choose," midfielder Denis Genreau said in the video.

Denmark will wear all black kits at the World Cup -- the "colour of mourning," according to manufacturer Hummel -- as a protest against Qatar's human rights record ahead of the tournament.

Qatari ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has hit out at criticism of the country, describing it as an "unprecedented campaign" targeting the first Arab nation to hold the tournament.