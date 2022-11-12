Are Wilson and Maddison the surprise inclusions in the England squad? (1:48)

England and Leicester City midfielder James Maddison was forced off with an injury in the Premier League clash at West Ham United only a week ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

Maddison opened the scoring in the game after eight minutes on Saturday but appeared to suffer a hamstring injury and was substituted after 24 minutes.

It is a huge setback for the 25-year-old who received a dramatic last-minute call-up to England's 26-man World Cup squad on Thursday.

Maddison's only previous England appearance came as a substitute against Montenegro in November 2019 and he had not been selected since despite a fine run of form at Leicester City.

However, after a calendar year in which Maddison has amassed 22 Premier League goal involvements -- only Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne and Son Heung-Min have more -- England boss Gareth Southgate opted to include him in his travelling party to Qatar.