Harry Kane scored his 54th goal for England in a Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy on Thursday.

Striker Harry Kane has overtaken Wayne Rooney to become England's all-time record goal-scorer after reaching 54 goals for his country in their European Championship qualifier against Italy.

Kane scored from the spot right before half-time after VAR awarded a penalty for handball to England against Leonardo Spinazzola. The Tottenham striker's goal put England up 2-0 over Italy at the break.

Rooney previously held the record with 53 goals in 120 appearances spanning 15 years. World Cup winner Bobby Charlton is third in England's men's all-time scoring charts with 49 goals.

Kane, 29, moved level with Rooney when he scored from the penalty spot against France in the World Cup quarterfinals in Qatar, although he was made to wait to break the record after missing a later penalty, with England ultimately exiting the tournament in a 2-1 defeat.

His record-breaking strike comes just weeks after becoming Spurs' all-time leading scorer when he netted his 267th goal for the club in a win over Manchester City last month.

Kane made his England debut in March 2015 aged 21 and scored moments after being introduced from the bench by then boss Roy Hodgson against Lithuania.

Gareth Southgate, who took over as England boss the following year, made Kane the side's captain for the 2018 World Cup and subsequent European Championship where he led his country to semifinal and final appearances, respectively.

He also won the Golden Boot award as top scorer with six goals at his debut World Cup.

Kane's exceptional form in 2021 saw him become the first player to score 13 goals in a calendar year for England, twice scoring first-half hat tricks against San Marino and Albania.

The forward again captained England at the World Cup in Qatar, where he scored twice -- the first coming in a group-stage win over Senegal and the other to level the scores in the quarterfinals against France.