Harry Kane said he will wear a "OneLove" armband despite the threat of a fine and a yellow card at kickoff as a battle escalates between FIFA and various European Football Associations.

Nine nations including Germany, Netherlands and Belgium agreed in September to wear the armband as a symbol of diversity, inclusion and anti-discrimination amid concerns over World Cup hosts Qatar's human rights record.

Sources have told ESPN that the English FA along with the others involved wrote to FIFA and UEFA informing them of their intentions. Both organisations do not usually allow teams to make political statements, but UEFA gave dispensation for the armbands to be worn in the their Nations League matches.

FIFA did not provide clarity on their stance and, just one day before the World Cup began, launched their own armbands for all captains to wear promoting social awareness.

The nine nations were ready to accept a fine for making the gesture but there are now suggestions each captain could receive a yellow card at kickoff in each match.

Presented with this as a possibility, Kane said: "I think we've made it clear as a team, as a staff and an organisation that we want to wear the armband. I know the FA are talking to FIFA at the moment and I'm sure by gametime tomorrow we'll have the decision. I think we've made it clear we want to wear it."